Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress state spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan has lodged an FIR against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, and IT cell's Preeti Gandhi at Ranchi's Kotwali police station.

Ranjan said in his FIR that Dr. Ajay Kumar, Congress leader and in-charge of three states, had given a byte of more than a minute to a news agency. But Amit Malviya, Preeti Gandhi of BJP IT cell showed their 11-second clipping on social media. "Union Minister Smriti Irani, who herself is on a constitutional post, has presented it in a distorted manner in her social media handles on Twitter and Facebook. It is also a violation of constitutional limits and a crime," he said.

After reaching Kotwali police station with the leaders of Jharkhand Congress, Rajiv Ranjan dedicated both the evidence of Dr. Ajay Kumar's statement about the Presidential Election and the information that was publicized on social media by the three BJP leaders. The Congress leader has urged to take action by registering an FIR under sections 153-A, 415, 469, 499, 500 and 505(2) of the IPC. The application has been accepted by the Kotwali police station.

The head of BJP IT cell wrote with an excerpt of 11 seconds of the interview given by Congress leader Dr. Ajay Kumar to a news agency that 'Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame'.