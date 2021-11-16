Ranchi: Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a CRPF jawan, Avinash Kumar along with his two accomplices Rishi Kumar and Pankaj Singh allegedly for supplying weapons and ammunition to the Naxals and criminal gangs in different states. The CRPF constable was posted in Pulwama.

Acting on a tip-off, Jharkhand ATS along with Bihar STF nabbed CRPF jawan Avinash Kumar alias Chunnu from Gaya, contractor Rishi Kumar from Patna and Pankaj Kumar Singh from Ranchi. ATS also seized 450 bullets of AK-47 and INSAS rifle from their possession.

Addressing media on Tuesday, ATS SP Prashant Anand said that during the initial interrogation it has been found that a large number of AK 47, INSAS and more than one thousand cartridges were supplied to the CPI-Maoists.

Avinash is with CRPF’s 182 battalion and was posted in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

“He however has been absconding from duty since the last four months,” said Anand, adding that he was inducted into CRPF on August 24, 2011 and was sent to Pulwama in 2018.

Anand further said that many more are involved in the case and are at large.