Dumka: Six people were injured in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Sunday after several trolleys of the ropeway operating in Trikut mountains collided with each other. Women and children, too, were among the injured. Hundreds of tourists had arrived at the area on the occasion of Ram Navami on Saturday, when, as per information from one among the injured, a ropeway coming down collided with another one going up at the same time, leading to trolleys above shaking and colliding among themselves and with chunks of rocks strewn about the area.

The incident led to 70 people getting trapped in 19 cable cars, with NDRF attempting to take them down at the moment. SP Subhas Chandra Jat has confirmed the incident to ETV Bharat. The injured have been sent for treatment to the Deoghar Sadar Hospital, while evacuation for the rest is ongoing.

District administration and police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the mishap. Exact reason for the accident is not yet known.

Also read: Man killed as car skids off road in south Kashmir's Anantnag