Palamu: Two people suffered severe injuries after a youth opened fire over a dispute of Rs 10. The incident took place in the Chainpur market area of Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday evening. The injured have been identified as Ranjit Arya and Raju Arya.

As per police sources, four men came to buy liquor from the shop of Vinay Gupta on Friday. They entered into a heated argument with Gupta as he demanded Rs 10 more than the actual price of liquor bottles. Gupta's cousins, Ranjit and Raju Arya, who own and operate a clothes shop nearby, tried to defend their cousin. As things escalated, one of the young men opened fire. He fired seven bullets, and three of them struck Ranjit and Raju Arya.

In the firing, Raju Arya was hit in the head, while his cousin Ranjit Arya was hit by two bullets in the stomach. Raju Arya was taken to a private nursing home in Palamu. The bullet was taken out of his head and he has been kept under observation. While the severely injured Ranjit Arya has been referred to Ranchi RIMS for better treatment.

Also read: Firing in Mumbai police station: Ballistics report affirms shot fired from MLA Sada Sarvankar's gun

Following the incident, the traders closed the market and protested in the area demanding the arrest of the accused. The accused, identified as Sonu Soni, fled the scene after shooting at the two men. Police said that he has been involved in several criminal incidents in Palamu and He is accused of several jewelry robbery cases in Jharkhand and Bihar. He has come out of jail only a few months ago, police said.

The victim's relatives lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident. Chainpur police station in-charge Uday Kumar Gupta said that a case has been registered and the police are conducting raids in many areas to arrest the accused.