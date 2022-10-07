Dumka (Jharkhand): A 19-year-old girl was allegedly set ablaze by her boyfriend for refusing to accept his marriage proposal in Bhalki village of Jharkhand. The girl, identified as Maruti Kumari, is struggling for her life in the hospital. The incident took place in Bhalki village under the Jarmundi police station limits here. The accused is identified as one Rajesh Raut, who is already married and insisting to marry Maruti Kumari as well.

Jarmundi sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shivendra Kumar said 'Maruti Kumari and Rajesh Raut had friendship since 2019. Rajesh Raut got married in February 2022. But he still wanted to marry Maruti. When the girl refused to accept his proposal, he threatened to kill her like in Ankita burning case.' Ankita Kumari was a 16-year-old girl who died after her stalker set fire to her in Dumka in last August.

The SDPO said, 'Rajesh doused the girl in petrol while she was sleeping on Thursday night and set her on fire leaving her with critical injuries.' The girl was admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College in Dumka. As her condition deteriorated, she was later referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. He further said that further investigation is on and the accused will be arrested soon.