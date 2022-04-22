Ramgarh: As many as 18 passengers were injured in a road accident on Friday, as a bus from Odisha traveling to Jharkhand's Deoghar collided with a trailer truck in Kejhiya valley, in Dulmi block of Ramgarh district. Four people who were trapped in the driver's cabin were rescued by locals, while all injured were sent to Gola Community hospital.

According to information, more than 50 passengers were on board the bus, which had started from Balangir district of Odisha to travel to Deoghar and subsequently Nepal. After covering a significant stretch of downhill road, the bus reached Kezhiya valley, where it lost control and hit the trailer truck from behind, resulting in damage to the bus and injuries to many passengers. Upon receiving information, Rajrappa police reached the spot.

The passengers have been provided accommodation for the time being by Dulmi block president Sudhir Kumar Mangesh, who corresponded with Odisha CMO and the Balangir MLA. It is learnt that after medical assessment, they will be sent home.