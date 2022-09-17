Hazaribagh: Five people, including two women, were killed after a bus travelling from Giridih to Ranchi overturned near Tatijhariya village in Hazaribagh Sadar subdivision of the district on Saturday.

Several people have been injured in the incident, and are being referred to Sheikh Bihari hospital in Hazaribagh, officials noted. Upon receiving inputs, police and district officials have reached the spot. A gas cutter machine is being used to help the passengers leave the upturned vehicle.