Khunti (Jharkhand): Soldiers with AK-47s on their shoulders and Tricolour flags in their hands are roaming in forests and villages these days. They are appealing to the locals to hoist the Tricolour flags in every house. This sight is common these days in Maoist-infested Khunti. At the same time, the Maoists, who openly challenge the government and the system by waving the Black Flag on Independence Day, will also be challenged this year.

Due to an initiative by the Central government, this year every village and house in the country has a target to hoist the Tricolour flags. To motivate the citizens of the country to hoist the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15, the Central government has started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and a target has been set to hoist the Tricolour flags in 25 crore homes across the country. Regarding this, the Ministry of Culture of the Central government has contacted all the States and business organisations for participation in the Tricolour campaign. For this, the Central government has also made changes in the rules for hoisting the Tricolour flags.

By hoisting the Tricolor flags at every house, the feeling of patriotism will increase among the common citizens. At the same time, despite being busy in their daily work, people will have the feeling of participation in celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Independence. After the Prime Minister took this call regarding the campaign, the paramilitary force and the District Administration are ready to create awareness among the villagers. Villagers are being encouraged to hoist the Tricolor in every house from 13 to 15 August by travelling from one village to another.

Awareness campaign for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Maoists Martyrs week was going on, in the meantime, paramilitary personnel are running Anti-Maoist operations. Meanwhile, enthusiasm is being seen among the villagers after seeing the soldiers with AK-47s on their shoulders and the Tricolour flags in their hands. The villagers were seen respecting the soldiers and agreed to hoist the Tricolour flags.

Soldiers and district administration have been instructing the villagers about the protocols and procedures of hoisting the Tricolour flags on a daily basis for three days. The villagers have been responding well to the campaign and have decided to urge others to take part in it. "We have helped the soldiers of the camp in providing bamboos to every household to hoist the Tricolour flags and we have a lot more to do. With time, people are aware of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of our Independence that our ancestors sacrificed their lives for", says Partha Munda, Gram Pradhan of one of the villages.

"Villagers are very excited about the campaign and the village administration has been helping us in promoting the campaign. We haven't received any information about Maoist activities yet and we are hoping that this helps the villagers in trusting our social reforms and ideologies", said one of the members of the district administration.

"We have been surveying the villages and informing people that, nobody would benefit from the Maoists' ideologies and that we should be thinking about our nation and this campaign represents that, and hopefully this will bring the idea to light", one of the jawans from the Paramilitary Forces commented. Jawans say that this will change the mindset of the people of the area and they will let go of the wrong ideologies.