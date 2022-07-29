Ranchi: The Jharkhand Cabinet meet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday approved a hike in MLA fund from the existing Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore annually, an official said. The CM also laid foundation stone to the World Trace Centre (WTC) aimed at providing stimulus to exports.

Legislators in the state had been demanding an increase in the MLA fund to give more impetus to the development work in their constituencies. The fund, which is currently Rs 4 crore per legislator per year, has been increased to Rs 5 crore, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

Altogether 29 agendas were approved by the cabinet, including increasing the retirement age of non-teaching and specialist doctors from 65 years to 67 years. It also gave the go-ahead to the heart treatment scheme, under which a pact will be signed between the health department and Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation.

A total of 1,000 patients from Jharkhand suffering from heart-related issues will get free treatment in two hospitals - Satya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad and Satya Sai Heart Hospital, Rajkot - under the scheme, Dadel said. The cabinet also approved the setting up of a 500-bed hospital at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur at an investment of Rs 396 crore.

WTC foundation stone laid

Soren laid the foundation stone for the WTC here to give impetus to exports by having all facilities for international trade under one roof and generate employment opportunities for youth of the mineral-rich state. Speaking on the occasion, Soren said, the WTC will connect Jharkhand's trade to other states of the country as well as abroad.

We aim to strengthen the rural economy and generate opportunities for self-employment. In this regard, we are providing a market for Palash brand, under which indigenous products are manufactured by women self-help groups. Our aim is to create a market of Rs 1,000 crore for this brand, Soren said.

The state government had launched the Palash' brand in September 2020 to boost village entrepreneurship and employment. The WTC is being set up on 3.45 acres near the Jharkhand Assembly building. Soren directed the officials and contractor to ensure that the building is completed within the fixed deadline.

The facility is expected to be completed in the next two years, officials said. Dadel who is also Industry Secretary said the WTC will come up at a cost of Rs 47 crore, including Rs 19.6 crore from the Centre's contribution and Rs 27.4 crore from the state's share.

All facilities for international trade such as a regional office of the foreign directorate, Indian exports related offices, currency exchange, display area, and seminar halls will be there under one roof, Dadel said. The WTC will promote exports of agricultural food products, textiles, tussar products and engineering goods. The major items exported from the state are iron, steel, auto parts, and iron and steel products. (with Agency inputs)