Jamshedpur: A girl student in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, set fire to herself, on Friday after being allegedly forced to strip by a teacher at school under suspicion of having cheated during an examination. The incident took place in the Bhuyiadih Chhaya Nagar area of the city, with the class nine student currently in critical condition.

It is learned that the girl, a student of Sharda Mani High School in the city, took a drastic step after returning home from school. She suffered 80 percent burns and was referred to the Tata Main Hospital after being primarily admitted at the MGM Hospital.