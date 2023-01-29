Giridih (Jharkhand): Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the Mahaparana programme of Jain monk Acharya Prasanna Sagar here in Giridih on Saturday. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was also present on the occasion. Apart from Baba Ramdev, dignitaries, including Union Minister P Rupala and Nepal MP Gurbani, were present at the function.

The main programme of Mahaparana was organised at Madhuban Football Ground. Before this, Acharya Prasanna Sagar Ji Maharaj broke his 'Maun vrat' (silence) of 557 days and uttered 'Om Namah Shivay'. Thousands of devotees from India and abroad gathered here to take part in religious programmes, including Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav and Jaineshwari Diksha Mahotsav.

Acharya Prasanna Sagarji Maharaj remained in Singhanishkridit fast and silent meditation for the past 557 days. During the fast, he took shelter in a cave located on the highest peak of Parasnath mountain. After completing 61 days of the Parana method, he kept a waterless fast of 496 days. Prasanna Sagarji Maharaj is a resident of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. He was born on 23 July 1970 and observed celibacy at the tender age of 16. He has travelled more than one lakh kilometres on foot so far.

Acharya Prasanna Sagarji Maharaj has been honoured with many titles. The Government of Gujarat honoured him with the title of Sadhana, and he received the standard degree of a doctorate from Vietnam University. His name is also registered in the Guinness Book of World Record, Asia Book Record, and India Book Record.

Britain's Parliament has also awarded Bharat Gaurav Samman to him. In view of this programme, elaborate security arrangements have been made. Dumri SDM Premlata Murmu, SDPO Manoj Kumar, Inspector Parmeshwar Liangi, station in-charge Mrityunjay Singh, Dilshan Birua and many officers and jawans have been deployed in Giridih.