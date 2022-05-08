New Delhi: IndiGo barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic", following which the aviation regulator DGCA has started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report, officials said on Sunday. As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday, his parents also decided to not take the flight, they noted.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI that the regulator has sought a report from IndiGo on this matter. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing this incident and it will take appropriate action, he said.

A fellow passenger, in a detailed Facebook post on Sunday, had narrated the whole matter calling it "an incident of discrimination and shame" and shared some pictures and a video of fellow passengers questioning the airline's diktat. Manisha Gupta, who said she was travelling by the same flight, shared an elaborate post on Facebook about how IndiGo stopped the specially-abled teenager and his parents from boarding the flight because the adolescent had a slight meltdown. The Indigo staff, according to Manisha, announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight because he was a "risk to other passengers".

