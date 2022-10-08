Ranchi: Ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the two teams were seen practicing hard today at the JSCA Stadium in the capital. Sports lovers in big numbers are seen outside the hotel and stadium and are eager to get a glimpse of their respective cricketers. The authorities at the stadium have also allotted the time schedule for the practice sessions.

As per the practice schedule, team India will practice from 12.30 pm. Later, in the second half, the South African team will practice for the match. This process of practice till 8.30 pm after which both the teams will return to the hotel. Security has been beefed up in and around the stadium for the match practice of both teams amid a rush of fans who are waiting to get a glimpse of their favorite players.

A total of 1500 jawans have been deployed in the entire city for this match. Besides, 29 DSP-level police officers, 500 police officers, inspectors, and jamadars have been deployed inside and outside the stadium. The second ODI cricket match between India and South Africa will be held on Sunday at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

The first ODI played in Lucknow was won by South Africa by nine runs.