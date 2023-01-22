Palamu: A woman here died by suicide with her eight-year-old son while her 10-year-old son managed to save himself. The woman took the extreme step of ending her life, along with her children, after her husband married another woman. On receiving the information about the alleged suicide, the Palamu police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The woman was identified as Shanti Devi, a resident of Rangeya village under the jurisdiction of Manatu police station in Palamu. It is about 90 kilometres from Medininagar, the headquarters of the Palamu division and shares a border with Imamganj of Gaya in Bihar. Devi's husband Vikas Das, who is a labourer, married another woman last year. After this, they had frequent fights at home.

A few days ago, Das' second wife had come to their place and started living with them. Devi uncertain about her future and children's well-being decided to end her life. According to Chhotu, the 10-year-old son, who was fortunate to have survived the suicide bid, informed the neighbours in the morning about the incident. The neighbours alerted the police and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).