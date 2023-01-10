Palamu: For the first time in Dhanbad Rail Division, a freight train attained a record speed of 120 km per hour in Jharkhand's Palamu on Monday, officials said. The train achieved this speed when it was run on a trial basis between the Rajhara and Sigsigi Railway Stations on the Railway Freight Corridor on Monday afternoon.

This is a first in the Dhanbad Rail Division under the Central Industrial Corps of Railways. Rajhara is under Dhanbad Railway Division while Sigsigi is under Deendayal Upadhyay Railway Division. This took place in the first phase of the third railway line being laid under the freight corridor from Sonnagar to Patratu.

In the first phase, the work of third line between Rajhara and Sigsigi has been completed. Ahead of the railway experiment, an alert was issued regarding the trial run of the freight train. The locals were urged to stay away from the railway track to ensure hassle-free operations of the goods train. Railways had also urged people to keep their cattle away from the railway track.

Chief Electrical Engineer of Hajipur zone Ranjan Srivastava was also present during the trial of the railway. During this, the newly constructed overhead cable was examined, which has been approved by the Chief Electrical Engineer. During the trial, the operation of the train was started at a slow speed, whose maximum speed eventually reached up to 120 km per hour.

On Tuesday, the third line will be inspected by Chief Safety Commissioner Subhoumik Mitra of Kolkata. After the trial, permission will be given to operate trains on the third line. Many railway officials including ADRM Ashok Kumar Mahatha of Dhanbad Rail Division, ADRM Rakesh Roshan of Deendayal Upadhyaya Rail Division, were present on the occasion.