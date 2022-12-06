Dhanbad: A final-year electrical engineering student of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad died by suicide in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Telangana's Hyderabad. According to sources, Praveen was living in the C block of Amber Hostel. He hanged himself in the hostel room. The incident was reported to the ISM management by other students. ISM Director Prof P Shekhar and Deputy Director Prof Dheeraj Kumar Safety In-charge Ram Manohar Singh reached the spot after the incident.

On receiving information, the police of Sadar police station reached the spot and shifted Praveen to the health centre located on the ISM campus where he was declared brought dead. After this, the students requested to shift Praveen to a better hospital. At the request of the students, he was shifted to the Asian Dwarka Das Super Specialist Hospital where he was declared dead. ISM's Safety in-charge Rammanohar Singh said, "The student died by hanging, however, the reason will be known only after the investigation. The police team is investigating the matter and currently interrogating the student's friends."