Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Adifa Fatima, a resident of Chasnala in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, was given triple 'talaq' by her husband Ayub Khan over the phone after which, the victim approached the police station for justice. But even after three months, no action has been taken in this matter so far. The victim, along with her two children is making rounds of the police station with the hope of getting justice.

The woman reached the Dhanbad SSP (senior superintendent of police) office with her parents and two children on Monday. Her father Abdul Rab said that his daughter's husband has given triple talaq over the phone as he was going for second marriage to satisfy his greed for just 5 decimal land as dowry. As Ayub Khan is allegedly in the process of getting married for the second time, his wife had filed a complaint in the Dhanbad Mahila Police Station.