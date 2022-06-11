Hazaribag: In a first, a woman in Jharkhand's Hazaribag on Saturday put up a billboard seeking suitors for her wedding. The incident has caused quite a stir in the area after the woman, who identified herself as one Sushmita Dey, said she was looking for a well-placed, educated, and local resident as a suitor for herself. The billboard, printed in Hindi, highlights her preferred choices for her to-be partner.

The placard appeared in front of a Bengali Durga Puja hall in the city's Jhanda chowk, where marriage functions, too, are held. " ... I am looking for a suitor for myself, who should be a local resident, should be well-educated, and be able to look after the family. He should be aged between 30 and 40 years. He can be of any caste but should be responsible, and there should not be greed or dishonesty in his mind," it read. The advertisement described her residence as Vishnupuri Alley No. 4, further providing her phone number.

