Ranchi (Jharkhand): India regularly gets hauled over the coals for its violence against women but never gave a thought about women harassing men. Recently, in a strange incident, men were seen staging protest against their harassing wives in Ranchi.

The men, who were staging a sit-in at Bapu Vatika in Morhabadi, raised the demand for changes in many laws of the country. The protesters said that many laws have been made in the interest of women. But in turn, men are also becoming victims of social ridicule, taunts and harassment. Men protesting under the banner of Save Indian Family alleged that section 498, meant to prevent dowry and section 125 of maintenance act, were being misused.

Women were filing inaccurate claims against the men, which cost them their job, income and even their reputation in the society. Sushil Kumar Pandey, who has been fighting a case against his wife's false allegations for the last 21 years said, "My wife did not wanted to live in the village but I wanted to stay where I was born and that was my only fault. My wife then filed a maintenance case against me and later got the Dowry Act installed in it". Pandey has now joined the Save Indian Family Movement, an organization that raises voice for the rights of the victims. He said that he has been associated with this movement for many years now.

"My wife did not want to live with me, and had always taunted me about my contract job. She then filed under section 498. In this case, I went to jail and also lost his job," Vigan Kant, a resident of Patratu in Ramgarh who also became a member of the organization to the voice of the suffering men, said.

The aggrieved men, who are staging a sit-in under the banner of Save Indian Family, have demanded to form a men's commission on the lines of women's commission. They also raised the demand for male helpline number, counselling centre for men and changes in 498A, 125 IPC.

"Every year 4 lakh married men commit suicide due to atrocities done by their wives against them at home. They are then arrested on the false claims. The government should think seriously on this issue," Prahlad Prasad who staging a sit-in under the banner of Save Indian Family said .

Prahlad Prasad said that around 4000 men have joined Save Indian Family movement in Jharkhand. He also said a big program in support of this demand will be held on November 19. He said that when the government amends many laws, then there should be changes in Dowry Prevention Act 498 and Maintenance Act 125 as well.