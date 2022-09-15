Giridih (Jharkhand): The TMT factory of the Shivam Steel Group in Giridih and its other half a dozen nearby premises is being raided by a GST team from Kolkata since 3 P.M on Wednesday, official sources said. They further revealed the matter related to import and export is being investigated and action is being taken under the leadership of Nitesh Kumar, Joint Director, Central GST Kolkata East.

Official sources said that the raid which started on Wednesday afternoon is going on for last 20 hours. It is being told that the team is trying to find out how much stock of rods and raw materials is with Shivam Steel Group.

Apart from the documents, the GST team is also scanning the data recorded in the computer and laptop. Giridih has a strong presence in the iron industry and many well-known companies manufacture rods here.