Lohardaga: Two police personnel have been accused of raping a woman in the remote Naxal-affected Serengdag police station area of Jharkhand's Lohardaga district. The incident took place on Tuesday when the woman had gone to cut grass in a field. She has been admitted to Lohardaga Sadar Hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

Mahila police station in-charge Navita Mahato said the police were investigating the matter. The situation will be clear only after the investigation. DSP Parmeshwar Prasad, when contacted over the phone, also confirmed the incident and said the police are probing the incident.