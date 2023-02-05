Dhanbad: Four children sustained injuries one of them is said to be in critical condition in a bomb blast near the Jogata police station area on Sunday. A police officer said that all four children were rushed to the Dwarika Das Memorial Hospital in Bartandand and the police cordoned off the area and immediately they launched a probe into the incident.

The police suspect that heavy explosive materials were used in the explosion. The police officer said that one of the injured children Sohrab said that they were plucking berries from the trees and they threw a pebble to hit the barriers, but the pebble stuck the bomb planted in the bushes and the bomb exploded. The police rushed to the spot after the locals informed them about the explosion.

Shashank, who suffered critical injuries, was referred to Durgapur Mission Hospital where his condition remains critical while Sohrab has been discharged after treatment and the third child Samar was undergoing treatment at Dwarka Das Memorial Hospital, said a police officer. Meanwhile, former Mayor and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Agarwal, who came to enquire about the children's health at the hospital, said these incidents are carried out by the illegal coal dealers, who use bombs to maintain their dominance. These people are busy earning money by unethical means but they are not aware of the adverse results of their deeds. The police started probing the matter and also started to investigate, who planted the bomb.