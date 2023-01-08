Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A foreign student of IIT ISM of Koyalanchal Dhanbad tested positive for Covid 19 here on Sunday, informed Dhanbad District Surveillance Officer Dr Rajkumar Singh. Singh also said that the student recently returned from Chicago and for further investigation, his sample will be sent for genome sequencing.

Singh further said that the student returned to New Delhi Airport from Chicago on January 1 and his Covid test was not conducted then, but when he, along with another student, reached Dhanbad by Rajdhani Express and from here went to IIT ISM on January 4, an isolation centre was already set up at IIT ISM where they found the student to be Covid positive. As the student tested positive, Singh immediately completed contact tracing, including the bogie number and berth number. Singh also said that symptoms are not visible in the student now and people need not be scared, but be cautious, and avoid going into crowded places.

India logged 163 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,423, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,79,924). The death toll stands at 5,30,720 with two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 86 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,781, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.13 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.