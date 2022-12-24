Godda(Jharkhand): A 22-year-old youth has been found with female reproductive parts inside the body in Jharkhand's Godda. According to his attendant doctor, the youth had a stomach ache for the past several days. After consulting the doctor, he was informed that he had an inguinal hernia on the right side since childhood. Ultrasound was performed multiple times, following which the doctor said that the youth had a hernia and should be operated upon. During the operation, the doctor found fully developed female reproductive organs, including the uterus, ovary and fallopian tube inside his body.

Dr Tara Shankar Jha said, "This case happens in one out of millions. This is called True Hermaphrodite and biologically it is termed Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS) in which the internal organ of both genders were present in the same person. During the operation, all the female reproductive parts were removed from his body and the youth is now hale and hearty."