Latehar (Jharkhand): The former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay while addressing the divisional level programme of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Latehar on Thursday calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'Madari'. Sahay said, "this country is in the hands of a 'madari' who has a dictatorial tendency."

Minister further said, "I have worked with many governments and Prime Ministers. If there was even the slightest rise in inflation, all the ministers would get restless. But this government doesn't seem to acknowledge the problem of inflation." Taking a dig at the Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Sahay said, "Smriti Irani used to make a hue and cry when the price of petrol was Rs 44 per litre, but now the prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre and inflation is at its peak, but she is keeping mum."

Raising questions about the media, Sahay said, "The media in the country is also working at the behest of the Centre." Lashing out at the PM, the former minister said, "The constitutional rights of freedom of speech and expression in the country ended under the rule of this government." That is why Rahul Gandhi has started 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to save the constitution of the country," he further added.