Godda (Jharkhand): A 65-year-old woman was beaten to death by a group of drunk Holi revellers in Jharkhand's Godda district. The incident took place in Amor Nima village under the Balbadda police station area limits on Wednesday. According to official sources, the elderly woman was beaten when she opposed Holi revellers from forcefully applying colors to each other. The deceased has been identified as Duchchi Devi. The accused are on a run and the police have launched a search to nab them.

Murari Singh, the son of the deceased said, "This is not the case of any enmity. We did not have a dispute with anyone. The Holi revellers in an inebriated state were forcefully applying colours and were also making a loud noise. When my mother opposed this hooliganism, they started beating my mother. They went on beating her till she death. They came to their senses when they realised that they have killed my mother. When we all came to know about this incident, we informed the police, but the accused managed to escape before the police arrived."

Murari accused Pappu Mandal, Lalit Mandal, Subhash Mandal, Heeralal Mandal, Ranjit Mandal, and Neelam Devi of the village of beating his mother to death. Murari further said, "We informed the police regarding this incident and they have started an investigation into the matter."

Also read: One lynched on suspicion of carrying banned meat in Chhapra, Bihar

Balbadda police station Girdhar Gopal said, "Police received information regarding the mob lynching of an elderly woman in Amor Nima village under the Balbadda police station area limits. The 65-year-old victim was identified as Duchchi Devi. The police officials rushed to the spot but the accused managed to escape. We are conducting raids to nab the accused and further investigation into this matter is on. we hope to arrest the culprits soon."