Ranchi: On behalf of Ramoji Rao, Chairman of Ramoji Group, ETV Bharat Jharkhand's buero chief Rajesh Kumar Singh, presented 'Immortal Saga - India's Struggle for Freedom', a book published by Hyderabad's Eenadu Group to Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday. The book portrays the contribution of the heroes of the freedom movement. Also, it describes the struggle of Birsa Munda and Jaipal Singh Munda with the title 'The story of a proud tribal and Birsa Munda- the God on Earth.'

Soren lauded the initiative taken by Eenadu group and said that Jharkhand is the land where the heroes fought against the British rule when no one could even dare to raise their voice against them. Recalling the struggle and sacrifice of heroes like Tilka Manjhi, Sidho-Kanho, Veer Budhu Bhagat, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, he said that people should be inspired and learn from the great heroes.

The book was brought on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav lauding heroes of the freedom struggle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greatly appreciated Eenadu's efforts and said that at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, such efforts are the need of the hour. PM Modi has also been presented with a copy of the book, 'The Immortal Saga - India's Struggle for Freedom'.

The PM said that the beauty of our freedom movement was the high level of public participation. He added that there are heroes of the freedom movement in every part of India but not much has been done to highlight these unsung heroes. In this context, the effort of the Eenadu group is outstanding, Modi said.