New Delhi: ED has arrested Prem Prakash, an alleged middle man, in relation to the mining scam. The development comes a day after The Central agency raided multiple locations in Jharkhand. The locations included Prakash's flat in Vasundhara Apartment, his residence 'Shailodaya' near the Harmu Chowk, and his office in Harmuand.

The Central agency recovered two AK series assault rifles along with 60 live cartridges as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state. Jharkhand Police claimed that the weapons were allotted to two security personnel who kept them at Prem Prakash’s residence.

The Central agency has been conducting raids in about 17-20 premises in Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and the Delhi-NCR in relation to the case. The searches were carried out after fresh information came to the fore following the questioning of Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Mishra's associate and muscleman Bachhu Yadav.