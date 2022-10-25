Ranchi (Jharkhand): Two people were charred to death after the bus they were sleeping on caught fire due to an earthen lamp (diya) that they lit inside the bus on the eve of Diwali. The deceased were identified as Madan, the driver of the bus and Ibrahim, the conductor.

Official sources said, "The incident took place at around 1 am on Monday in Moonlight bus at Khadgarha bus stand. Both the police and fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire in the bus. Two burnt bodies have been recovered from inside the bus.

In a similar incident near Morhabadi ground in the Lalpur police station area of ​​Ranchi, a car caught fire due to crackers and was burnt to ashes before the fire brigade could arrive.