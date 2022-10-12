Ranchi: A doctor at a government hospital in Jharkhand's Ranchi has been accused of leaving a cloth in the stomach of a pregnant woman during a cesarean operation on July 5 this year.

Aarti Verma, a resident of Chatra in Jharkhand, is married to Vishal Verma of Garhwa and both live in a rented house in Ranchi and make a living by driving an auto. The woman, whose condition remains critical, said that she and her husband could not afford a second operation. She was admitted to Doranda Sadar Hospital in Ranchi and Dr. Chanchal had done a cesarean operation.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ranchi Civil Surgeon Dr. Vinod Kumar said, "The whole matter is being investigated and arrangements are being made for Aarti's further treatment."