Dhanbad: A case of gruesome cruelty came to the fore in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Wednesday, after a woman alleged repeated torture by her in-laws for giving birth to daughters. Ishrat Parveen, a resident of the Naya Bazaar area of the city, said she got married in West Bengal's Asansol in 2010, but soon things turned against her.

"I got married back in 2010. In 2011, we had a daughter, following which my in-laws started harassing me, saying they wanted a son. Two years later, my second daughter was born, which is when the abuse went up even further. Finally, when the third daughter was born, the torture knew no bounds. I have been kicked out of the house, and demand justice," she said. "I have lodged a complaint with the police," she added.