Dhanbad: At least five critically injured in market bomb blast day before CM's visit
Published on: 21 minutes ago
Dhanbad: At least five critically injured in market bomb blast day before CM's visit
Published on: 21 minutes ago
Dhanbad: At least five people were critically injured after a bomb exploded at a market in Topchanchi, located in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, on Sunday. The bomb was kept in the trunk of a motorcycle, and the explosion took place when the rider started the engine, police said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College (SNMMC), officials noted.
Loading...