Ranchi: A vandalized shrine in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) complex has been reportedly restored on Monday. Earlier, local people saw a shrine built under the peepal tree in front of the Bariatu Pharma was vandalized, and money from the donation box stolen in the wee hours of Monday. There was outrage among the local people. Consequently, on being informed the police reached the spot and inspected it. The administration re-built it within a few hours of its demolition to pacify the outraged people.

Local Madhu Kumari told that when they gave information about the whole matter to the in-charge of Bariatu police station, he reached the spot. Madhu Kumari added that the shrine was re-built after the upheaval. Local people said that in the past also there have been incidents of theft and vandalism in the temple.

According to police officials, on the basis of discussion with the local people, efforts are being made to nab the accused. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the administration team reached the spot immediately, added locals.

