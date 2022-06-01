Bokaro (Jharkhand): The results of the 7th to 10th combined Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had been released recently. And in this examination Savitri Prasad, the daughter of the welder, Raja Shekar Prasad Nayak topped the Jharkhand Administrative Services category.

Her father runs a welding shop in the village itself and her mother is a housewife. Savitri is second among the three daughters of Rajeshwar Nayak. So, seeing the result, Savitri and her family are immensely happy.

WELDER DAUGHTER TOPS IN JPSC CIVIL SERVICE EXAM IN JHARKHAND

Savitri has topped the unreserved quota in her first attempt despite high cut-off marks for the 252 posts in the administrative service. In fact, since childhood, Savitri seems to be shining in her studies. Around the 5th standard, she was selected in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Tenughat to study till the 11th standard. For graduation, she had taken Environmental Science in 2010 at the Asian University of Women in Bangladesh, through a scholarship from the same school.

After graduation, Savitri was selected as a research fellow at the same university. After this, she was enrolled in the Oxford University of England for a master's degree. She then returned to India in 2018 after completing her master's degree and was doing research on climate change at IIT Mumbai.

Since childhood, Savitri had a desire to work in administrative service. Hence staying in Delhi, Savitri had prepared for the UPSC exam. But due to some reasons, she had to return to Jharkhand. So staying in her village itself she prepared for Jharkhand Administrative Service for 1 year and then wrote the exam.