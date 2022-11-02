New Delhi: In a major operation, CRPF's 203 Cobra Battalion and Jharkhand Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition following two successive raids and search operations at Latehar in Jharkhand. A senior CRPF official said that the recovery was made last Saturday and Sunday after a massive search operation in adjoining forest area of Burapahar.

"The operation was carried by 203 Cobra battalion along with State police," the official said. In the first raid that took place on Saturday, the security forces recovered one .303 LMG with bipod, one 5.56 MM INSAS rifle, one 7.62 MM SLR rifle, one 9 MM carbine, one .303 rifle, two 5.56 MM INSAS rifle magazine, two 9 MM carbine magazine, four .303 LMG magazine, 11 IEDs among other ammunition.

"Similar raids on Sunday by CoBRA battalion and Jharkhand police led to the recovery of two .303 bolt action rifles, 196 IEDs check ball type, six pressure IEDs of different weight, one grenade launcher, 350 electric detonator among others," the official said. In the recent past, the security forces have achieved major success in its anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand.