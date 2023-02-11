New Delhi: The central security agencies and Jharkhand police have launched a massive manhunt to nab top Maoists leaders who are still operating in Jharkhand, especially in Lotehar, Gorba, and bordering areas of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The joint operation launched by CRPF and Jharkhand police comes weeks after the security agencies make the Burapahar area free from the Maoists.

"We have launched the joint operation following intelligence inputs that several top Maoist leaders are still operating from other bases in Jharkhand. There are still some pockets along the bordering areas of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh from where Maoists operate," said a senior CRPF official said. Reiterating that recapturing Burapahar was a huge success, the official said that they are trying to mobilise public sympathy in the rural areas of the two states.

"With their presence reducing and activities abating, Maoists are finding it difficult to retain their followers and their ideology is becoming redundant. The efforts made by CRPF and state police for persuading and counseling Maoists to give up arms by facilitating a safe exit and subsequent rehabilitation are bearing fruits and even Maoist leaders are opting to return to the mainstream," the official said.

On Thursday, a dreaded Maoist leader Abhyas Bhiyan alias Prem Bhuiyan, a regional committee member of CPI (Maoists) surrendered before the officials of CRPF and Bihar police in Gaya. Bhuiyan had a reward of Rs 15 lakh declared by the Jharkhand government and a reward of Rs 25,000 by Bihar government on his head.

"We are presently looking for another at least 35-40 top Maoists leaders whose arrest would definitely give a major jolt to the ultras," the CRPF official said. Central committee member of CPI (Maoists) Prayag Majhi alias Fuchna alias Nago Majhi is on the top of the most wanted list of security agencies carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore. A reward of Rs 25 lakh has also been announced on the head of another CPI (Maoist) cadre Brajesh Singh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhogta.

According to the government data in possession of ETV Bharat, a reward of Rs 3.91 crore has been announced against 38 Maoist leaders by the Jharkhand police. Some of the other top Maoists leaders against whom a reward has been announced include Ranvijay Mahato alias Ranjay (Rs 15 lakh), Duryadhan Mahato alias Mithilesh Singh (Rs 15 lakh), Anuj alias Sahadeb Soren (Rs 25 lakh), Gautam Paswan alias Suresh G (Rs 25 lakh).

All the wanted Maoist leaders are members of the different regional committee (RCM), special area committee (SAC), tritiya prastuti committee (TPC), a splinter group of CPI (M), special zonal committee (SZC), area commander (AC) among others. It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set 2024 as a deadline to eradicate the Maoist issue from the country.