Ranchi: Five CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast during an operation against Naxalites in Chaibasa town of Jharkhand on Wednesday. As per the inputs received by ETV Bharat, the jawans were engaged in an anti-Naxal operation when the IED went off. The explosion took place in Sarjan Buru of Tonto police station area. The injured jawans were immediately airlifted to Ranchi for treatment.

The incident comes days after a bomb explosion in Dhanbad in which four people were critically injured. The bomb was triggered by a man who came to the vegetable market with explosives attached to his bike. The incidents have happened amid government claims of reduced Naxal violence in the country.

In the recently concluded winter session of the Parliament, the government claimed Naxal violence incidents reduced by 77 per cent from high of 2,213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021. The government also said that resultant deaths (civilians and security forces) have reduced by 85 per cent from the high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021, Rai said, adding that the declining trend continues in 2022.

It said it was the change has been made possible by the "steadfast implementation" of the national policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas. The government also claimed that the geographical spread of the violence has also significantly reduced and only 191 police stations of 46 districts reported LWE-related violence in 2021 as compared to the high of 465 police stations in 96 districts in 2010.

Also read: Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in J'khand

Also read: Jharkhand: Man gets 2nd wife killed by hired goons for Rs 5,000; four arrested