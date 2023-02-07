Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A Jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) suffered injuries in a blast triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jharkhand's Chaibasa area, police said on Tuesday. The blast took place when a CRPF party of 60 battalions was conducting a search operation on Tuesday in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, officials said.

"The injured jawan has been evacuated from the blast site and was shifted to a hospital in Ranchi," Police said. On February 2, three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Thursday during a search operation in the forest area of Jokepani, Jharkhand, the CRPF officials had said.

According to the CRPF officials, they had also recovered 4 rifles including LMG along with the Jharkhand police. "A search operation was launched by the joint team of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand Police in the forest area of Jokepani, Nawatoli, Latehar, Jharkhand," CRPF had said in a statement adding that all the jawans had been evacuated and were getting medical treatment at Ranchi.

Earlier, in a joint operation in Bihar's Maoist-affected Aurangabad, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar police had seized 162 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and other equipment on January 28. In a statement, CRPF had said, "With the intensive operations conducted by CRPF and Bihar Police against the outlawed Maoists, the State is inching towards normalcy. The operations are continuing in the areas which were earlier considered to be strongholds of Maoists, with the objective of demining the IEDs planted by the Maoists and recovering arms and ammunition that they must have left hidden while fleeing in haste."

"In one such search and destroy operation by CRPF and Bihar Police in the area of Laduiya Pahad, Aurangabad on January 27, 13 pressure IEDs were detected initially," the statement had read. On January 23, Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from Dassal village in the district during a joint operation by security forces, police had said. "Later on, IEDs were destroyed by the BDS Team," Rajouri Police officials had said. (ANI)