Giridih: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj on Sunday hit out at the Opposition-led governments while applauding those run by the BJP, including the Centre. Maharaj said the respective state governments led by Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, as well as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, were not performing while the governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh respectively were very effective.

Appreciating the Uttar Pradesh government's method of handling criminals, MP from Unnao, said the treatment for such persons is police bullets and lathis. Terming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as dumb, Maharaj said it is due to the fear of Yogi's bulldozer directive that the SP-backed goons went into hiding. He was in Jharkhand to participate in the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised at Shanti Bhawan.

Criticising Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharaj said, "A party that divides India has taken out a rally to unite the country". He accused Gandhi of treason and said his comments on defaming India in a foreign country are anti-national and cannot be tolerated. The Opposition is not interested in participating in any debate in the Parliament and is only busy creating disruptions, he added.

Maharaj further alleged that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand was in neck-deep corruption and it was being discussed in the country along with Arvind Kejriwal's regime in Delhi. The people of Jharkhand have accepted that the government was formed only to loot. He said BJP will win over 350 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, including all the seats in Jharkhand. He said that the people of the country supported Modi so he will win.

Maharaj opposed the self-styled godman Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's campaign for a 'Hindu Rashtra', saying India was already a Hindu nation so there was no need for asserting it. "Hindus and Muslims fought together for the country's freedom. After independence, people supporting Jinnah and his ideology went for a separate country and India became a Hindu nation at that time. It is said there is 'Ram Rajya' here because everyone is allowed to follow his/her own religion freely," Maharaj said.