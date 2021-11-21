Ranchi: The Communist Party of India (Maoists) has announced a three-day shutdown in four states against the arrest of their central committee member Prashant Bose. The shutdown will be effective from November 23 to 25 in Bihar, Jharkhand, North Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. The Maoists have also put out posters in this regard.

Earlier the Maoists had announced a Bharat Bandh on Sunday (November 20) which was effective only in parts of Jharkhand. During the bandh, the ultras disrupted railway functioning by blocking the tracks at many places in Jharkhand.

Now, a three-day shutdown, has been announced in four states by putting up posters in different areas on behalf of the CPI (Maoists) Committee of Bihar, Jharkhand, North Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh. According to the posters, Jharkhand police on November 12 arrested Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, a senior member of Central Committee and Politburo along with his wife Sheela Marandi when they were going for medical treatment. Sheela is also a member of the Central Committee and Eastern Regional Bureau.

While announcing the shutdown, the Maoists have alleged that the police have been committing atrocities on both of them. They further stated that the elderly couple need treatment. Instead of providing them medical treatment, police have sent them to jail. The Maoist further added that both the 75-year-old Kishan Da and 61-year-old Sheela are unwell and are suffering mental and physical torture during the interrogation.

Maoists have also warned the police of those who killed 26 Naxalites in an encounter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra will be punished by the organization.

Meanwhile, the ultras have also announced a protest on November 27 in six states against the arrest of Prashant Bose and the killing of 26 Naxalites in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, Central Committee spokesperson Abhay stated.

