Chaibasa (Jharkhand): The Chief Minister of the Jharkhand is tribal but this government is anti-tribal, Union Home Minister Hemant Soren said at a rally at Chaibasa, taking a dig at Hemant Soren. During Soren's tenure, corruption peaked, Shah said adding that middlemen and land-grabbers are running amok in the state.

The youth was deceived in the name of jobs, children deceived in the name of education and the tribal community was deceived in the name of welfare schemes, Shah said attacking the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government. Speaking about the time when the BJP was in power in the state he lauded the developmental works undertaken by Raghubar Das. "When Raghubar Das received a full majority in the state, our government started projects for education, road and electricity," he said adding that the Hemant Soren government which succeeded the BJP in the state has 'destroyed' Jharkhand.

"Is the Hemant government working for the welfare of the state separated from Bihar by Atal ji (referring to former Prime Minister Atal Vajpayee), thus fulfilling the state's long-pending demand?" he questioned. The Home Minister's visit to Chaibasa is considered crucial in view of the 2024 parliamentary and Jharkhand assembly elections.

The saffron party had lost the Chaibasa Lok Sabha seat to the Congress in the last general elections. Shah is scheduled to fly to Chhattisgarh from Ranchi after addressing the rally. Shah also said the Hemant Soren government must check infiltrators, out to grab land in Jharkhand, by marrying tribal women.

Accusing Soren of "destroying Jharkhand", Shah claimed that the JMM dispensation has indulged in "looting" mineral resources and "betrayed" tribals in the name of 'khatiyan'.

The Hemant Soren government, which has also accused the BJP of "plundering" the state's wealth, wants to prepare a list of original residents of the state based on the 1932 land records which would implicitly identify a large number of non-tribals as later migrants. "The Hemant Soren government must check infiltrators, out to grab land, by marrying tribal women," Shah said while addressing 'Vijay Sankalp Maha-rally' in West Singhbhum district's Chaibasa, around 150-km away from the state's capital Ranchi.

The programme is being viewed as the beginning of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Claiming that corruption has peaked under the JMM-led dispensation in the state, Shah said the state government has handed over Adivasi land to infiltrators. He also stated that the "BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats" in Jharkhand in the 2024 elections.