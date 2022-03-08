Ranchi: Congress MLA Amba Prasad from Barkagaon reached the Jharkhand assembly riding on a horse on the occasion of International Women's Day today. The MLA on the seventh day of the ongoing budget session said that there is Durga and Jhansi Ki Rani in every woman and riding the horse exhibits their courage.

Amba said that the horse is symbol of courage and strength as exhibited by Rani Laxmi Bai. She said that parents must educate their daughters as women are excelling in all sectors nowadays. Meanwhile, targeting the central government, the Congress MLA said that since the assembly elections are over in Uttar Pradesh, the government will increase the prices of petrol and diesel.

The International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8 to honour women who conquer daily life challenges.

Also Read: Women's Day 2022: Sports personalities who broke gender stereotypes