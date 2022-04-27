New Delhi: The Congress, which was feeling ignored in the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand till recently, has decided to back Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is being targeted by the BJP over a mining lease issue. “We are supporting the CM and the alliance is strong,” AICC in charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

He was responding to the corruption charges leveled by the former chief minister and BJP leader Raghuvar Das against JMM leader Hemant Soren recently. Pande said the Congress is in a wait and watch mode as the Election Commission is seized of the matter and has sought a report from the state chief secretary. “Let the full facts emerge. We are keeping a watch on the developments,” he said.

Pande, who had expressed concern over the functioning of the ruling coalition a few weeks ago, acknowledged that formal coordination panels were needed for the smooth functioning of the alliance but informal arrangements were being used for now. “Our PCC chief Rajesh Thakur and the CLP leader Alamgir Alam will meet the JMM leaders soon to discuss the issue. It should be sorted out soon,” said Pande, who has also directed the state unit to regroup and prepare for the 2024 national elections and assembly elections with full force.

Following his directive, the state leaders are holding district-wise conclaves with party workers. The rumblings within the ruling coalition and the recent corruption allegations against the chief minister also reached the doorstep of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who sought a report from Pande. Sonia also discussed Jharkhand politics with veteran and former union minister Subodh Kant Sahai on Monday.

“The BJP is trying to destabilize the state government but we are supporting Hemant Soren like a rock,” Sahai told ETV Bharat. Sahai said a joint delegation of the coalition leaders briefed Governor Ramesh Bais over the mining charges recently. Like Pande, Sahai too stated that Congress should start preparing for the next Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

“Half the tenure of the state government is over. We must prepare for the 2024 elections now,” Sahai said. The ruling alliance has 49/81 seats in the assembly with JMM 30, Congress 18, and RJD 1. On Wednesday, Sonia called the party’s Rajya Sabha member DP Sahu to discuss the developing political situation. Congress insiders said internal differences can be sorted out but the alliance must appear to be united. “The BJP is trying to create instability in the state. We are banking on the development work done by the coalition government. The people will judge us,” both Pande and Sahai added.