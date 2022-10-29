Ranchi: Several people have been injured in a clash that erupted between two families reportedly over a property dispute that took place recently in the Sardar Police Station area of Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, people are seen hitting and thrashing one another. A woman who tried to intervene in the fight was also thrashed. Meanwhile, a man suddenly took out a revolver and started firing. Police reached the spot after receiving the information but by then, the man and his group fled the spot.

Sadar police station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahato said, "All the accused have been identified on the basis of the viral video. At present, all are absconding from their homes. Efforts are on to arrest him."