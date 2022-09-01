Chatra: Police in Jharkhand's Chatra district arrested noted Naxalite leader Bhairon Ganjhu alias Veerappan alias Bhaskar, the zonal commander of the banned Naxalite organization TSPC (Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee), on Thursday. A US-made M4 rifle, 702 cartridges, as well as an INSAS Rifle looted from the police were recovered from his possession.

"Chatra Police had received inputs that top commanders of the TSPC were going to assemble in the jungle near Kasiatu forest under Simaria Police Station in the district. The police, in collaboration with the CRPF, subsequently conducted a joint operation. Bhairon alias Bhaskar alias Veerappan was nabbed during this operation.

Two INSAS rifles and one US-made M4 rifle have been recovered from his possession. The INSAS rifle belongs to the Jharkhand Police" Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan informed. At least 16 cases are registered against him in different police stations of Chatra and Latehar districts, he also said.

He said that most of the cases registered against the Naxalite leader were related to murder, robbery, extortion, and arson. Bhairon's name was also figured previously in the murder of two women of a family in Latehar, and the murder of Zilla Parishad candidate Vikram Rajak in Lavalong in Chatra district. In 2021, naxalites had an encounter with the police in Nagad of Palamu district. Bhaskar was leading the Naxalites in this encounter.