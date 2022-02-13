Ranchi: The body of a CRPF Assistant Commandant killed in a Naxalite attack in Bijapur district of Chattisgarh a day earlier reached his home district Ranchi in Jharkhand on Sunday.

The CRPF trooper Shanti Bhushan Tirkey was killed on Saturday in the attack by the Naxals who ambushed the CRPF party near Dongalchita river in the vicinity of Putkel village in the jurisdiction of Basaguda police station and opened fire on the personnel. A civilian identified as Appa Rao was injured in the attack. After the attack, the Naxals are said to have also looted the weapons of the security forces.

On Sunday morning, emotions ran high as Turkey's body reached Ranchi Airport, which resounded with the slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The body was taken from the airport to the CRPF camp where hundreds of people including state governor Ramesh Bais and CM Hemant Soren paid homage to him. Earlier, a tribute was also paid to Tirkey in Chhattisgarh.

Bastar IG Sundarraj, Bastar Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Meena, Bastar Collector Rajat Bansal, Congress party district president Rajiv Sharma besides top officials of the CRPF battalion paid tributes to him. Originally, a resident of Kasira village of Bolba block of Simdega district of Jharkhand, the slain trooper along with his family was living in Dibdih area of ​​Ranchi along with Tirkey's father for many years. After being posted in Chhattisgarh, Tirkey's wife Pushpa Tirkey, 10-year-old son Aniket and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Anisha were living with their grandfather in a house in Ranchi.

