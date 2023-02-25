Sahibganj: The police arrested a Bangladeshi national, who intruded into the Indian territory, in an injured condition in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Saturday, officials said. The Bangladeshi has been identified as Nazmul Havaldar, son of Inayat Havaldar, a resident of the Marilganj area of district Bagerhat in Bangladesh.

According to Taljhari police station in-charge Pramod Tudu, Nazmul was found lying near the railway track near Taljhari station on Friday night. The locals informed the police after which a team of police was rushed to the spot. Nazmul was detained at the local police station. A police officer said that during subsequent interrogation, Nazmul revealed that a gangster named Sagar had lured him at Sylhet Border to cross into the Indian territory on the pretext of a job in India through the Border Coordination Conference between India and Bangladesh.

According to Nazmul, he was brought to India in lieu of Rs 25,000 in connivance with the jawans posted on the border. Once he infiltrated the Indian side, he was taken to New Delhi, on the pretext of getting work. In Delhi, Nazmul was employed in a scrap shop and used to get Rs 100 per day. Fed up by the job, Nazmul said he ran away and caught a train to Sahibganj to return to his country. However, people on the train mistook him for a thief and pushed him off the train before he was caught by the police. Further probe into the issue was going on. It may be recalled that Rajmal MLA Anant Ojha always has been consistently raising the issue of Bangladesh infiltrators in Sahibganj.