Arrest me if I have committed a crime instead of sending summons for questioning, says Jharkhand CM
Ranchi: Arrest me if I have committed a crime instead of sending summons for questioning, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tells ED from a public meeting. He further said, "BJP unleashed central forces to destabilise democratically elected Jharkhand government; I am not afraid of ED, CBI." (PTI)
