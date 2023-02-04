Latehar (Jharkhand): The Jharkhand Police and CRPF personnel recovered arms and ammunition in the Burhapahar area of the state. A bunker and IED were also recovered recently, Rajkumar Lakra, DIG Palamu said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jharkhand Police arrested two Naxals of the outlawed People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI). They also recovered pamphlets of the extremist organisation from them. The arrested persons were identified as Pratul Kumar Kachhap and Kardeep Oraon, who were nabbed from Latehar.

“We received secret information that some persons have gathered and had gathered near the Bendi railway station to carry out some untoward incident and extort money from the contractors. Immediately, a team was formed under the leadership of station in-charge Chandrashekhar Chaudhary,” the police said earlier. The police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, six bullets, three mobiles and a pamphlet of militant outfit PLFI from them.

On Thursday, fifty-one IEDs were found in a search operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district after three para-military jawans were injured. Acting on a tip-off that Maoist leaders have assembled at the forest, a search operation was launched by the security forces and during that time, the IED exploded. (With Agency inputs)