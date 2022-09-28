Ranchi (Jharkhand): A mentally challenged person was arrested for allegedly breaking a Hanuman idol in the Mallah Toli area here on Wednesday. Tension flared in the area after the statue was found in a broken state here. The Ranchi Police immediately reached the site and deployed more than 100 officials there after the information about the matter was received.

It was through the CCTV footage in the area that the culprit was caught. Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishore Kaushal informed that the accused who broke the idol is mentally challenged, though it is being investigated and is not confirmed yet.

The matter caught the religious limelight after several people shared photos of the destructed Hanuman idol on social media. People from local Hindu organizations also gathered on the spot. The administration in the area has assured the leaders of local Hindu organizations that the broken idol will be replaced by a new one by noon. Keeping in view the upcoming festivals, it is very important to maintain mutual harmony, the officials said.

Reacting to this incident, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi took to Twitter to take a flay at the Hemant Soren government. "Once again the law and order of Hemant Soren's appeasement has been exposed in the capital Ranchi," he said in a tweet.